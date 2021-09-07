Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

IYW stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

