Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.60. The stock had a trading volume of 205,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

