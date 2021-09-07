Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.91. 54,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

