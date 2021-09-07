Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Purchases 10,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,820.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$36,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$42,900.00.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

