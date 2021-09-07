Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

CONN stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,304 shares of company stock worth $1,356,481. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

