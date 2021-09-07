Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of RI opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.51. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

