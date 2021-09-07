Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.24.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.96.

TSE NGT opened at C$74.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

