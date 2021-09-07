Johns Hopkins University Acquires Shares of 1,190,840 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,190,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,348,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 15.8% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 2.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. 3,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.