Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. 188,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $453.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

