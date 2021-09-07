JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 245

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

MRO opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

