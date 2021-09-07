JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 6,680 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,990.77 ($78.27).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,490 ($45.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,159.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,862.88.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.