JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of PUK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,718. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
