JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,718. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Prudential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Prudential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

