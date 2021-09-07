Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.