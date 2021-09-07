KeyCorp Comments on NN, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NNBR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. NN has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $217,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,300. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in NN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

