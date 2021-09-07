Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.29

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.29 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 131.20 ($1.71). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 514,519 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

