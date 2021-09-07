Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

