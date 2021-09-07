KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 3.6%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. 878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,672.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock worth $138,624,202.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $26,345,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.