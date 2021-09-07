Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 34 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.67. 3,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

