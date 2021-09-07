Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 1,381,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

