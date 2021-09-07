Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.07. 50,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

