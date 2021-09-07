Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 18,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49.
In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
