Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 456 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 18,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.