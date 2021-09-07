Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.04. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,516. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.62. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

