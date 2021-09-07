KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

KSRYY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

