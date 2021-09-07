LABS Group (LABS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. LABS Group has a market cap of $29.62 million and $1.43 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00141804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00196632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.72 or 0.07600692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,026.47 or 0.99964981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.00920877 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

