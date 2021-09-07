Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

