Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $703.43

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 703.43 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($9.65). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 715,004 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

