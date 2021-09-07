Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.14 million and $96,792.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.