Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

