Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Sells C$334,991.52 in Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,840.56.

TSE LNF traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.35. 27,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

