Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

PTBD opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.