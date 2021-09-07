Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $226,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.