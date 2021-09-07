Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

