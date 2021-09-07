Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

