Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.