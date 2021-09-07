Level Four Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock valued at $89,422,095. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.