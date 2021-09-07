Level Four Financial LLC Has $291,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 149,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

