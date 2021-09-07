Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

