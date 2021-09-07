Level Four Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

