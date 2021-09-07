Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.19

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $317.19 and last traded at $313.48, with a volume of 5364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.43.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Linde (NYSE:LIN)
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
