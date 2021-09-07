Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.19

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $317.19 and last traded at $313.48, with a volume of 5364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

