Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $313.43 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

