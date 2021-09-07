Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 37,568 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 32,109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,750,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,009,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.