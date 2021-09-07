Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $226,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. 28,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,350. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

