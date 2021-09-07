Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $308,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 969,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,427 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 591,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

