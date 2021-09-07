Lobstex (LOBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1.00 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,458,853 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

