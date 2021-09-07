Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.