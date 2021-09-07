Logansport Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

LOGN stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

