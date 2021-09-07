Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. 17,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,035. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.54.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

