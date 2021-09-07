Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00130818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00181809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.57 or 0.07132998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.77 or 0.99889114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.51 or 0.00884026 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]'s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]'s total supply is 113,602,931 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

