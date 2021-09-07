Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 450.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

