Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $200,000. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

